Access Houston || Turkey Trot | Thanksgiving On A Dime

On this segment of Access Houston we welcome back Mr. Frederick J. Goodall, Director of Marketing for Baker Ripley, to talk about the Houston Turkey Trot. The Baker Ripley Houston Turkey Trot is an annual event that supports the mission of Baker Ripley, a nonprofit that has served this region for 112 years. Register now to participate in this fun, exciting race that helps build community, create opportunities, and crush inequities.

Our next conversation is with LaTanya Miles from The Health Museum. LaTanya is here to talk about their Free Family Thursday “Thanksgiving on a Dime” series with live cooking demonstrations featuring local chefs who will teach Houstonians how to prepare healthy and delicious Thanksgiving Day meals and dishes on a budget.

Thank you for listening!