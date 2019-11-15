CLOSE
Tory Lanez Takes It Back To The Classics For ‘ChixTape 5’ [NEW MUSIC]

Tory Lanez and samples are pretty much synonymous with one another. Remember “Say It,” his first big solo track? Or the previous ChixTape projects? Well, Tory is doing a little bit of fan service with the fifth installment of ChixTape, featuring not only a ton of songs from the early 2000s but remixing those records into his own image.

The result? 18 tracks of his own kind of R&B featuring a mammoth guest list. If you thought Summer Walker sampling and featuring Usher was crazy, Tory managed to get Jagged EdgeT-PainThe-DreamChris BrownLudacrisMarioTrey SongzAshantiLloyd Lil WayneFabolous and Slim from 112 on this project. And the samples? Ridiculous.

With Ashanti on the cover and everything built around the early 2000s (including a ChixTape website that resembles a MySpace page), Tory definitely stuck to the theme on this one!

Stream ChixTape 5 now.

