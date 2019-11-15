CLOSE
Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely, Won’t Face Criminal Charges For Helmet Swinging Fade Delivered On Mason Rudolph

The Clevelands Browns defensive end removed Rudolph's helmet, striking him in the head.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

UPDATE: Garrett is suspended indefinitely (regular + postseason) for his role in the incident.

In a sport that’s violent as is, a player from the Cleveland Browns has put an even larger stain on the sport after attacking another player with their own helmet. Defensive end Myles Garrett removed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet in a tussle and struck him in the head, but amazingly won’t face criminal charges at the moment.

TMZ Sports reports:

“The person who was hit would have to file a report. There is no criminal complaint filed,” Cleveland PD Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia tells us.

The incident went down in the final seconds of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland — when Garrett and Rudolph tussled after a play … followed by Garrett ripping off Mason’s helmet at swinging it at his head.

After the game Garrett spoke about the incident — “What I did was foolish, and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that,” Garrett said … “It’s out of character.”

“I lost my cool and I regret it,” he added … “It’s going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it never should have gotten to that point.”

The contest went down Thursday night (November 14) with the Browns defeating the Steelers 21-7 in Cleveland’s home stadium. Garrett will most likely be suspended several games although the NFL, reeling from the news no doubt, has yet to make a decision.

Photo: Getty

Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely, Won’t Face Criminal Charges For Helmet Swinging Fade Delivered On Mason Rudolph  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

