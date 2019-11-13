CLOSE
WTF?! Woman Shares Details Of Having Diarrhea Dumped On Her By Homeless Man

Heidi Van Tassel says a man pulled her out of her parked car and carried out his attack.

A California woman shared details of a horrific event that took place near the Hollywood Walk of Fame that has left her mentally and emotionally scarred. According to her accounts and public records, a homeless man dumped diarrhea on her after dragging her from her parked car after a night out with friends.

Heidi Van Tassel shared details of her ordeal with NBC Los Angeles, stating that after having a Thai dinner with friends a man ran towards her car, dragged her into the street and began dumping the liquid feces on her.

It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” Van Tassel said to the outlet. “Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month.”

Van Tassel was treated at a nearby hospital and tested for infectious diseases. She’ll need to maintain the treatment every three months. The man who carried out the attack was arrested and has since been released to the public. Van Tassel believes that the man poses a danger to society and even pondered how much worse the attack would have been if the man had been armed with a knife.

This attack adds to a rising number of attacks in Los Angeles enacted by members of its vast homeless population. In 2010, nearly 10,000 reported attacks were recorded by local authorities.

