CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Eric B. in Jail Over Warrant From 17 Years Ago

PK's Throwback 105.5 Birthday Bash & Godfathers Of Hip Hop concert

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Eric B., the DJ known for his music alongside legendary rapper Rakim during hip-hop golden age,  is currently behind bars in New Jersey over a 17-year-old warrant.

His attorney telling NJ Advance Media Tuesday, Eric Barrier pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and resisting arrest/eluding on Jan. 28, 2002 for an incident that occurred in New Jersey  about a year earlier. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court for sentencing on March 8, 2002, according to court documents.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The 56-year-old was made aware of the warrant when he was questioned by state police in Vermont last month. He said he received no notice from the court about his failure to appear all those years ago.

Barrier’s attorney is now hoping to get him out of jail for now until his next court appearance. He argued for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Barrier has graduated from on-stage to on-screen, appearing as a series regular on CBS’ “Blue Bloods” as Detective Mike Gee, a friend of Donnie Wahlberg’s character Danny Reagan. In the role, he’s an ex-cop who comes out of retirement to help Reagan.

Source: NJ Advance Media

Eric B. in Jail Over Warrant From 17 Years Ago  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
PEOPLE Magazine Name John Legend “Sexiest Man Of…
 3 hours ago
11.13.19
Selena Quintanilla
First Look: Netflix’s Upcoming Selena: The Series
 10 hours ago
11.12.19
RHOAS12: Eva Tried It When She Shaded Porsha’s…
 17 hours ago
11.12.19
Deyjah Harris Unfollows ‘Hymen Checking’ Father T.I. On…
 19 hours ago
11.12.19
Drake Takes Petty Jab At Camp Flog Gnaw…
 21 hours ago
11.12.19
Summer Walker Replies To Fan’s Meet & Greet…
 21 hours ago
11.12.19
Irv Gotti Says He Pulled Gun Out On…
 21 hours ago
11.12.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West Will Bring Sunday Service To Houston
 23 hours ago
11.12.19
YK Osiris Denies He Choked Out & Bit…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
12 items
West Coast Rapper Bad Azz Passes Away At…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
Stephen A. Smith Now ESPN’s Highest Paid Sportscaster
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Cardi B, Nicki Minaj React To Instagram’s Test…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Chamillionaire, E-40 & Daymond John Launch $100K Competition…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards
Watch Trina Put Woman In Place At Wal-Mart…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
10 items
Drake Booed Off The Stage At Camp Flog…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Pilar Sanders Happy But Denies Engagement To Houston…
 3 days ago
11.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close