Jack Freeman Sets The Mood With His ‘Leather’ EP [NEW MUSIC]

Jack Freeman

Source: Cory Dixon / Jack Freeman

You know I’m a sucker for some good R&B and last year, Houston’s own Jack Freeman put out probably the best R&B project of the year in Define Love. Don’t worry, you can still listen to it and get familiar here.

In lieu of his birthday, this past Friday, Freeman, along with producers Chris Rockaway and The Prblmslvrs came together for a little quick EP titled Leather, complete with homages to classic soul and R&B grooves. He’s already proved he was on his Bootsy Collins grind with “Munchies” but his latest project dives even deeper into the funk. Personally, I’m rocking with all of the tracks but “Junior” is so powerful and personal and “Alone” is the kind of song you NEED for cuffin’ season.

Alright, don’t let me stop hyping this up, play Jack’s new project now!

