CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pilar Sanders Happy But Denies Engagement To Houston Legend J. Prince

Pilar Sanders has had her fair share of relationship ups and downs. From 2011 until 2017, Pilar and Deion Sanders publicly went back and forth about everything from their prenup to allegations of abuse and infidelity.

Cash Money Records 4th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party

Source: Mike Windle / Getty

Pilar Sanders has definitely showed that you can’t keep a good woman down.

 

After a very public and tumultuous split from ex-husband NFL legend Deion Sanders, Pilar is understandably taking her time before jumping into a new marriage, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating that she and boyfriend J.Prince are engaged.

On Monday(Nov. 4, Pilar took to her Instagram to post pictures from the couples “Black Royalty” birthday soirée when fans noticed that Pilar was sporting a huge diamond ring on the finger usually reserved for engagement with the caption, “When you manifest the vision that others said was impossible … #blackroyalty👑.”

Fans quickly began to congratulate Sanders but before the champagne could toast, Pilar cleared up the confusion with a lengthy post letting fans know that when that time comes she would not announce the union via a shady post.

“Let me give u a clearer #pov your comments took me by surprise I must admit,” Pilar Sanders wrote. “And in the space of trying to figure out how my post saying “ When you manifest the vision that others said was impossible” Could be taken as me manifesting an engagement 🤷🏽‍♀️or even thinking it was impossible to be engaged 🤣😂 baffled me. Then I realized this in fact needed to be addressed and cleared. Thankh u to all of my well wishers, however,… I did not announce any engagement to @jprincerespect – I would never minimalize an engagement announcement to a mere subliminal post, no one paid attention to the ring in question not being on the ring finger of my left hand but my right. tho a #prettylittlething it is, it’s definitely not the engagement status.”

View this post on Instagram

Let me give u a clearer #pov your comments took me by surprise I must admit! And in the space of trying to figure out how my post saying “ When you manifest the vision that others said was impossible” Could be taken as me manifesting an engagement 🤷🏽‍♀️or even thinking it was impossible to be engaged 🤣😂 baffled me. Then I realized this in fact needed to be addressed and cleared. Thankh u to all of my well wishers, however,… I did not announce any engagement to @jprincerespect – I would never minimalize an engagement announcement to a mere subliminal post, no one paid attention to the ring in question not being on the ring finger of my left hand but my right. tho a #prettylittlething it is, it’s definitely not the engagement status.

A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

Last year, Pilar Sanders spoke to The Shade Room, offering women advice on how to move on with your life after a messy breakup.  During the interview Sanders shared with readers her mantra stating, “Life goes on and one monkey doesn’t stop the show regardless of how public or private the breakup is;” before confirming that she was in relationship with the Rap-A-Lot Record executive.

Check out some images from the event below.

View this post on Instagram

Cullinan #blackroyalty👑

A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) on

 

Pilar Sanders Happy But Denies Engagement To Houston Legend J. Prince  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

J. prince , Pilar Sanders

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Pilar Sanders Happy But Denies Engagement To Houston…
 6 hours ago
11.10.19
Astroworld Fest 2019
Astroworld Fest: Where To Park, What You Can…
 1 day ago
11.09.19
10 items
Creative Class: iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In…
 2 days ago
11.10.19
Racist Catches The Fade At Popeyes – And…
 2 days ago
11.08.19
Astroworld Fest 2019
See The 2019 Astroworld Fest Lineup
 2 days ago
11.08.19
“Christian Genius Billionaire” Kanye West Hints At 2024…
 2 days ago
11.08.19
Jim Jones & His Forever Fiancée Chrissy Lampkin…
 2 days ago
11.08.19
Ray J Calls Story Of Rumored Meeting With…
 2 days ago
11.08.19
Pilar Sanders Reportedly Engaged To J. Prince?
 2 days ago
11.10.19
Odell Beckham Jr In Browns Uniform
Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating…
 3 days ago
11.07.19
Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3…
 3 days ago
11.07.19
Podcast Hosts Apologize For T.I.’s Ghastly Gynecology Gossip
 3 days ago
11.07.19
Popeyes Not Pulling Its Chicken Sandwiches Despite Viral…
 3 days ago
11.07.19
Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School”…
 3 days ago
11.07.19
A Newly Divorced Monica Is Baring It All…
 3 days ago
11.07.19
10 items
Ja Rule Hops On Soapbox To Blast Popeyes…
 3 days ago
11.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close