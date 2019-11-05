CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Madd Hatta Morning Show
HomeMadd Hatta Morning Show

DJ Chose Explains Ending “Childish” BeatKing Beef, ‘Tripolar’ Album & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

DJ Chose

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital

The road for DJ Chose to get to his Tripolar album wasn’t easy. Earlier this year he and frequent collaborator BeatKing got into it over social media over credit and more. Now that the issue between the two is squashed, it’s back to grind more for Chose. After producing for the likes of Kevin GatesNBA YoungboyMegan Thee Stallion and more, Chose is still eating up checks and tracks.

Inside the Houston BMW Studios, Chose breaks bread with the Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss how he and his brother got over their drama, how working with JT of the City Girls changed his outlook on music and more!

Watch the interview with Chose up top and subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our exclusive interviews and content.

RELATED: New Music: DJ Chose – “Just Do It”

RELATED: DJ Chose Drops His ‘One Heart Ago’ Album [NEW MUSIC]

dj chose

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
CBS Rebooting ‘The Equalizer’, Taps Queen Latifah To…
 4 hours ago
11.05.19
Adobe Working On Bringing Photoshop To Your Smartphone
 6 hours ago
11.05.19
Your Guide To All of the Black Movies…
 7 hours ago
11.05.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed
 9 hours ago
11.05.19
10 items
Lil Wayne Allegedly Engaged To Curvy Australian-Indian Model…
 9 hours ago
11.05.19
Tank Talks “Elevation” Album, Clarifies His ‘Lip Service’…
 9 hours ago
11.05.19
Megan Thee Stallion Secures Another Bag, Lands Fashion…
 9 hours ago
11.05.19
21 Savage Can’t Tour Outside The U.S. Due…
 11 hours ago
11.05.19
Remember Him? Gorilla Zoe Arrested For Domestic Violence
 13 hours ago
11.05.19
‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’ Gets A Release…
 1 day ago
11.04.19
Lil Rel Howery Demands Sole Custody Of Son,…
 1 day ago
11.04.19
Dr. Dre To Be Honored By Grammy Association…
 1 day ago
11.04.19
J. Cole Unveils Slick ‘The Fall Off’ LP…
 1 day ago
11.04.19
10 items
10 Times Diddy Dominated Men’s Fashion
 2 days ago
11.04.19
13 items
$55 Pancakes?: Kanye West’s “Brunchella” Struggle Plates Getting…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Nicki Minaj Slams Wendy Williams Over Jabs At…
 3 days ago
11.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close