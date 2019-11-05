DJ Chose Explains Ending “Childish” BeatKing Beef, ‘Tripolar’ Album & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

The road for DJ Chose to get to his Tripolar album wasn’t easy. Earlier this year he and frequent collaborator BeatKing got into it over social media over credit and more. Now that the issue between the two is squashed, it’s back to grind more for Chose. After producing for the likes of Kevin Gates, NBA Youngboy, Megan Thee Stallion and more, Chose is still eating up checks and tracks.

Inside the Houston BMW Studios, Chose breaks bread with the Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss how he and his brother got over their drama, how working with JT of the City Girls changed his outlook on music and more!

Watch the interview with Chose up top and subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our exclusive interviews and content.

