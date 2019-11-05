CLOSE
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwich

Call it a crime of poultry passion.

A person is dead after a Monday night stabbing inside of a Prince George’s County Popeyes.

Local news outlets report the incident happened on the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill.

Sources told Fox DC the assailant stabbed the victim during an altercation over a chicken sandwich.

This story is developing. 

