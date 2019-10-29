CLOSE
Apple’s New AirPods Pro Come With Noise Cancellation [VIDEO]

AirPods Pro

Source: Courtesy of / apple

Here, Apple: TAKE ALL MY MONEY!

In a video on youtube, the company announced that on Wednesday they are releasing AirPods Pro. As if it’s not already hard enough for other people to notice when we have our AirPods in….this new design includes noise cancellation. We’ll be able to turn it on and/or off with the click of a button. For the low price of $249, you can have this dope, little gadget too (just in time for the holiday season).

I was just joking about Apple taking my money. LOL

My regular AirPods work just fine.

[caption id="attachment_119441" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] When news poured in that Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old star of Disney's "Descendants" and "Jessie" and one of the child actors from the film "Grown Ups" had passed away, former co-stars, fans and more rushed to social media to pay tribute. Adam Sandler was among the first to pay tribute early Sunday morning, calling Boyce "too young, too sweet, too funny." https://twitter.com/AdamSandler/status/1147859788794961921 "Loved that kid," Sandler summed up while offering condolences to Boyce's family and thanking him for all that he gave the world. Fellow Disney star Skai Jackson followed suit, calling Boyce the "big brother she never had." "My heart will be forever broken," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs." https://www.instagram.com/p/BznJVjiHg4W/?utm_source=ig_embed See more heartbreaking tributes to the Disney star below in our gallery.

