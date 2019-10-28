Olajuwon To Throw Out First Pitch At Game 6 Of World Series, City Asked To Wear Orange

It’s almost all hands on deck for Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night. The Astros announced that NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon will be throwing out the first pitch to none other than fellow Rockets legend and NBA Hall of Famer, Clyde Drexler.

Additionally, the Astros are asking all local businesses, schools, community leaders, organizations and Astros fans to Orange Out Houston by wearing orange clothing and decking out their buildings in orange. Astros fans are encouraged to post photos of them clad in the team’s orange as a show of solidarity with the hashtag #TakeItBack.

The Postseason Street Fest will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for ticketed fans and all gates into the ballpark open at 4 p.m.

Drexler threw out the first pitch for the Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees, which the Astros won 6-4 on Jose Altuve’s walk-off home run in the ninth inning.

Astros fans and the city are preparing to see if the Astros can do what both the 1994 and 1995 Rockets did and win a title in front of a home crowd. The team currently leads the series 3-2.

RELATED: Watch Jose Altuve’s ALCS Winning Home Run Set To Lil Flip’s “Game Over”

RELATED: Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned From MLB Ballparks

Also On 97.9 The Box: