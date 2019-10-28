CLOSE
News
HomeNewsH-Town

Olajuwon To Throw Out First Pitch At Game 6 Of World Series, City Asked To Wear Orange

Hakeem Olajuwon

Source: NBA.com / NBA.com

It’s almost all hands on deck for Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night. The Astros announced that NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon will be throwing out the first pitch to none other than fellow Rockets legend and NBA Hall of Famer, Clyde Drexler.

Additionally, the Astros are asking all local businesses, schools, community leaders, organizations and Astros fans to Orange Out Houston by wearing orange clothing and decking out their buildings in orange. Astros fans are encouraged to post photos of them clad in the team’s orange as a show of solidarity with the hashtag #TakeItBack.

The Postseason Street Fest will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for ticketed fans and all gates into the ballpark open at 4 p.m.

Drexler threw out the first pitch for the Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees, which the Astros won 6-4 on Jose Altuve’s walk-off home run in the ninth inning.

Astros fans and the city are preparing to see if the Astros can do what both the 1994 and 1995 Rockets did and win a title in front of a home crowd. The team currently leads the series 3-2.

RELATED: Watch Jose Altuve’s ALCS Winning Home Run Set To Lil Flip’s “Game Over”

RELATED: Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned From MLB Ballparks

Hakeem Olajuwon , houston astros

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Candles
Lew Hawk Of The Color Changin’ Click Reportedly…
 2 hours ago
10.28.19
Kendrick Lamar Teases New Nike Sneaker Collaboration
 5 hours ago
10.28.19
Kid Cudi Apologizes To All The Women He…
 7 hours ago
10.28.19
YG Kicks Fan Off Stage At Mala Luna…
 7 hours ago
10.28.19
How To Prevent Lipstick From Bleeding?
 8 hours ago
10.28.19
Dave Chappelle Accepts Mark Twain Prize At The…
 9 hours ago
10.28.19
60-Year-OId Flavor Flav Is The Father Of Little…
 10 hours ago
10.28.19
Chance The Rapper Hosts ‘SNL’, Brings Out Megan…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Kanye West Will No Longer Perform His Old…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Broke Dollaz: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Rich…
 2 days ago
10.26.19
True Or False? Slim Thug Claims Women Are…
 2 days ago
10.26.19
16 items
Is Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Godly or…
 3 days ago
10.28.19
11 Things We Learned from Kanye West on…
 3 days ago
10.26.19
Drake Throws Gangster Themed Birthday Party [Photos]
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Woman Who Inspired Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Line Gets…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close