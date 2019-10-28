CLOSE
Lew Hawk Of The Color Changin’ Click Reportedly Passes Away At 41

Lew Hawk, one of the charismatic members of Houston’s Color Changin’ Click, has died. He was 41.

Details surrounding Lew Hawk’s death are unknown but Paul Wall shared the tragic news on social media. “I was the emergency contact for somebody that had passed away early this morning. So sad and surprised to hear my bro LewHawk had passed away.”

Wall says there was no foul play suspected in Lew’s death.

Born Lewis Kinoshi in 1978, Lew Hawk linked up with Wall, Chamillionaire, 50/50 Twin and Rasaq to form The Color Changin’ Click, a crew within the mammoth Swishahouse crew in the late 1990s. Fitting right in with Paul and Cham’s outlandish boasts, Lew once proclaimed that he was going to turn the Astrodome into the Lew Hawk Dome from Paul and Cham’s Get Ya Mind Correct in 2002.

color changin' click , lew hawk

