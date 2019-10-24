CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As LaKeisha’s Ex

The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Grey's Anatomy' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The events of the last episode of Power have created a new character just in time for the show’s final episodes.

Jesse Williams, he of Grey’s Anatomy fame is set to play Kadeem, the ex of LaLa Anthony’s Lakeisha Grant. He’s also the father of her son, Cash and more than likely will be seeking revenge for his exes’ death.

Williams’ tenure on the show is a one-episode guest appearance according to Entertainment Weekly as he’ll appear alongside Tommy dealing with the fallout from Keisha’s death.

Are you looking forward to watching Jesse join the cast? Are you going to watch Power to find out what finally happens to the Queens Child Project? Gotta tune in to find out!

RELATED: ‘Power’ Recap: Tasha’s Questionable Parenting Decision Might Actually Work

RELATED: Watch: Jesse Williams Talks Why It Was Important For Him To Make His New App, BLeBRiTY

RELATED: Jesse Williams Finally Opens Up About His Divorce On Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes’

jesse williams , power

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Grey's Anatomy' - Arrivals
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 2 hours ago
10.24.19
Megan Thee Screenwriter: Megan Thee Stallion Is Reportedly…
 5 hours ago
10.24.19
Cardi B Joins ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Cast
 21 hours ago
10.23.19
6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The Knot
 21 hours ago
10.23.19
Stephen Curry Responds To Michael Jordan Saying He’s…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
Trick Daddy Doesn’t Have “Nann” Funds, Files For…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
DaBaby Pays It Forward, Gives Homeless Mother $1000
 2 days ago
10.23.19
10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Another Woman Has Hit Future With A New…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
7 Times We Wanted An R&B Album From…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
White Man Named Tupac Shakur Arrested In Tennessee
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Mrs. Petty: Nicki Minaj Ties the Knot With…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Daniel Kaluuya To Bring ‘Barney’ Back To The…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Kanye West Nearly Quit Hip-Hop, Pastor Says He…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close