Cardi B Joins ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Cast

At this rate Vin Diesel's going to be employing most of the music industry...

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Thanks to Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson beefing like total divas it took a hot minute, but the 9th chapter of the Fast & Furious series is finally in production.  Your favorite Bronx rapper, Cardi B, is the latest addition to the testosterone-driven franchise.

Continuing to make the transition from platinum rapper to Hollywood star, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper joins the likes of Ja Rule, Ludacris, Tego Calderon, Don Omar and Ozuna as music artists who’ve found themselves side-by-side with the notorious street racer turned national security asset, Dominic Toretto (Diesel).

Yesterday Vin took a break from “day 86” on the set of his film to take to his IG page and revealed that Cardi is a part of Fast & Furious 9 and with the Boogie Down representative behind him announced that the film was set to drop in May of 2020.

Based off the artists mentioned alone that soundtrack to Fast 9 should be all kinds of fire.

Also recently Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel publicly praised each other with “The Rock” stating he’d be seeing Toretto soon, so expect the WWE superstar turned Hollywood megastar to pop up at some point in the latest Fast & Furious sequel.

Cardi B Joins 'Fast & Furious 9' Cast  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

