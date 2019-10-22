CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

7 Times We Wanted An R&B Album From 21 Savage

21 savage powerfest

Source: sam brown / power

When 21 Savage first hit the scene a few years back, the ATL native didn’t have the softest personality in the world.

His hardcore lyrics, face tattoos and gun toting persona had everyone thinking that 21 was some sort of gangster. That is until his relationship with Amber Rose.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

That was the first time we saw Savage’s sensitive side. He started taking vitamins, drinking more water and even started posting videos of him saaanging some classic R&B hits that you wouldn’t expect him to know anything about.

Would you listen to a sensitive Savage album?

 

Hit the flip to check out more times the rapper had us wanting an R&B project from him.

7 Times We Wanted An R&B Album From 21 Savage  was originally published on globalgrind.com

21 savage

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…
 5 hours ago
10.22.19
Another Woman Has Hit Future With A New…
 6 hours ago
10.22.19
7 Times We Wanted An R&B Album From…
 8 hours ago
10.22.19
White Man Named Tupac Shakur Arrested In Tennessee
 9 hours ago
10.22.19
Mrs. Petty: Nicki Minaj Ties the Knot With…
 10 hours ago
10.22.19
Daniel Kaluuya To Bring ‘Barney’ Back To The…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Kanye West Nearly Quit Hip-Hop, Pastor Says He…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
League Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Six
Watch Jose Altuve’s ALCS Winning Home Run Set…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Lori Harvey Reportedly Arrested For Hit And Run…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Michelle Obama's Six-Pack Breaks IG!
 1 day ago
10.21.19
The Game Has To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser…
 2 days ago
10.20.19
Issa Rae Launches Label With Atlantic Records
 2 days ago
10.20.19
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Supporting Character Arrested…
 2 days ago
10.20.19
15 items
Rihanna Getting Thicker Than Wintertime Oatmeal
 3 days ago
10.20.19
To Be Black & Lit: 10 HBCU Homecoming…
 3 days ago
10.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close