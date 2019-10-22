CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

White Man Named Tupac Shakur Arrested In Tennessee

When cops searched White Pac they found a needle and multiple baggies of meth on him.

White Man Named Tupac A. Shakur Arrested In Tennessee

Source: New York Post Archives / Getty

Tupac back…well sort of. A white man with the same name as the late rapper, Tupac Shakur, was arrested in Tennessee, and he is living his best “thug life.”

Over the weekend, a white man who goes by the name Tupac A. Shakur was arrested by Tennessee authorities after he allegedly threatened police with a knife. When cops searched White Pac, they found a needle and multiple baggies of meth on him.

Per TMZ:

Johnson City Police say officers responded to a call Saturday about the 40-year-old Tupac, who had warrants out for his arrest, and when they tried to detain him cops say he turned toward the officers with a blade in his hand.
 Shakur was busted after a brief struggle … and cops say they searched him and found a syringe and multiple baggies of meth. Tupac was booked on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
White Pac is currently sitting in jail, probably not working on his rhymes and being held on an $18,000 bond. No word if his parents named him Tupac Shakur at birth or whether he changed his name. We are willing to bet it is definitely the latter, but we are truly living in strange times. If his name is indeed legit, he clearly wasted a golden opportunity.
Photo: New York Post Archives / Getty

White Man Named Tupac Shakur Arrested In Tennessee  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tupac shakur

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…
 5 hours ago
10.22.19
Another Woman Has Hit Future With A New…
 6 hours ago
10.22.19
7 Times We Wanted An R&B Album From…
 8 hours ago
10.22.19
White Man Named Tupac Shakur Arrested In Tennessee
 9 hours ago
10.22.19
Mrs. Petty: Nicki Minaj Ties the Knot With…
 10 hours ago
10.22.19
Daniel Kaluuya To Bring ‘Barney’ Back To The…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Kanye West Nearly Quit Hip-Hop, Pastor Says He…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
League Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Six
Watch Jose Altuve’s ALCS Winning Home Run Set…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Lori Harvey Reportedly Arrested For Hit And Run…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
Michelle Obama's Six-Pack Breaks IG!
 1 day ago
10.21.19
The Game Has To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser…
 2 days ago
10.20.19
Issa Rae Launches Label With Atlantic Records
 2 days ago
10.20.19
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Supporting Character Arrested…
 2 days ago
10.20.19
15 items
Rihanna Getting Thicker Than Wintertime Oatmeal
 3 days ago
10.20.19
To Be Black & Lit: 10 HBCU Homecoming…
 3 days ago
10.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close