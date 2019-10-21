Access Houston | Brandon Johnson: The Journey

CLOSE
This segment of Access Houston welcomes Brandon Johnson, former University of San Diego basketball player. After time in the NBA, Brandon is now a motivational speaker who has already spoken to student athletes at the University of Oklahoma, University of Louisville, and NCAA. His speaking circuit includes non-profit organizations, such as, local foster children, church, school groups and more. Brandon shares his real-life story regarding point-shaving, being picked up by the FBI, and his time in prison. His goal is to continue speaking at various universities and schools in the United States, where he is given an opportunity to give back and make a true difference on campuses with student athletes sharing his testimony, all while motivating and encouraging others.

Basketball , community affairs , motivational

