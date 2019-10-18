CLOSE
Dave Chappelle Announces Three More Houston Shows For This Weekend

If you, like us, struck out three times trying to see Dave Chappelle last week in Houston – well the comedian is doing you a solid. He’s basically established an unofficial residency at House of Blues and will be playing three more shows there this weekend. All with 11 p.m. start times.

Tickets for those shows on sale today at 3 p.m. with a ticket price of $101. The Bronze Peacock holds about 150 people so you’d better be really selective and picky about which show to attend.

Last week, Chappelle sent Houston fans into a frenzy trying to grab tickets to any of his shows but plenty found themselves unsuccessful. Even though tickets were going for $101, some platinum packages were going for $250 and resale value had put the tickets in the thousands of dollars range.

