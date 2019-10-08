CLOSE
Dave Chappelle Announces One-Night Only Stop At House Of Blues

RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary At Art For Life Sponsored By Bombay Sapphire Gin

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

Well this is a bit of a shock. House of Blues announced early Tuesday morning that Dave Chappelle is in town for a one-night-only show at the venue’s Bronze Peacock room.

Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. CST this afternoon. Chappelle last played Houston … well, Smart Financial Center in June of 2018 and Revention Music Center before that. The comedian recently released his latest Netflix special, Sticks & Stones a few months back so fans are definitely going to be all-in on getting tickets to see the comedy legend in such an intimate space.

Dave Chappelle

