Dave Chappelle Announces One-Night Only Stop At House Of Blues

Well this is a bit of a shock. House of Blues announced early Tuesday morning that Dave Chappelle is in town for a one-night-only show at the venue’s Bronze Peacock room.

JUST ANNOUNCED — #DaveChappelle in Bronze Peacock Room TONIGHT! Tickets go on sale to the general public today at 3PM.#LiveNationComedy — House of Blues Houston (@HOBHouston) October 8, 2019

Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. CST this afternoon. Chappelle last played Houston … well, Smart Financial Center in June of 2018 and Revention Music Center before that. The comedian recently released his latest Netflix special, Sticks & Stones a few months back so fans are definitely going to be all-in on getting tickets to see the comedy legend in such an intimate space.

