Amber Rose Shares Pics of Her Newborn Son

Looks like her first-born is going to be a big brother from here on...

Amber Rose is a muva again! Last week Rose and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards celebrated the birth of their son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, but hadn’t shared many pictures of their child until just recently.

Taking to her IG page, Rose shared a pic of her newborn with his Uncle Joey (cut. It. Out) and a video of Edwards playing with his first child has also began circulating the web.

This makes two children for Rose as she also has a 6-year-old son, Sebastian, with her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa.

Though she can now finally enjoy her new bundle of joy, it’s been a difficult time for Rose as she’s publicly called out toxic friends and even canceled her own Slut Walk for the year to focus on herself and her new family. Hopefully the birth of her new son is just the beginning of better days for Rose.

