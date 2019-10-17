CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings Passes Away At 68

Baltimore lost one of its greatest sons today.

Rep. Elijah Cummings Speaks At National Press Club Headliners Luncheon

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore passed away early Thursday morning. He was just 68.

Cummings’ office said he passed away of longstanding health challenges at John Hopkins Hospital around 2:45 am. He was Chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and thus a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into the alleged high crimes and misdemeanors of President Donald Trump.

Born in January 18, 1951 in Baltimore, Cummings attended Howard University where he graduated with a degree in political science before earning his JD from the University of Maryland School of Law. He practiced for almost 20 years before being elected to the House of Representatives, repping Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, in April 1996.

Cummings was widely respected on both sides of the aisle. In the wake of his death, you will often hear about how he was a good man who cared about his people—which is an absolute fact.

Our condolences go out to the Cummings family. RIP The Legend.

 

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings Passes Away At 68  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

elijah cummings

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Mike Tyson Proves He Can Still Knock You…
 3 hours ago
10.17.19
U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings Passes Away At 68
 6 hours ago
10.17.19
11 items
Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way…
 7 hours ago
10.17.19
2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala
Nicki Minaj’s Brother Faces Life In Prison After…
 21 hours ago
10.16.19
Summer Walker’s ‘Over It’ Beats First Week Streaming…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Dave East Clears Up Threesome Gone Wrong Rumors…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Someone Great' - Arrivals
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Kanye West Wasn’t The Biggest Fan of Kim…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Watch Tisha Campbell Tearfully Reunite With Unsuspecting Half-Sister…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Future Accuses Alleged Baby Mama Of Fraud, Wants…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
The Notorious B.I.G & Whitney Houston Nominated For…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Ex-Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Posts $200K Bond
 2 days ago
10.15.19
‘Venom 2’ Adds Another Familiar Spider-Man Villain
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Rihanna Praises Writer For Winging ‘Vogue’ Interview, Said…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close