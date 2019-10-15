CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Notorious B.I.G & Whitney Houston Nominated For The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Well that took long enough...

Source: Whitney Houston American Music Awards Los Angeles, Ca 1994 Featuring: Whitney Houston Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 12 Feb 2012 Credit: WENN

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees are in and music icons the Notorious B.I.G and Whitney Houston are headlining a group of musicians whose careers have touched and moved millions of people’s lives over the decades.

Rock Hall president and CEO Greg Harris made the announcement via video and revealed the “incredibly talented list of 16” artists who are first time nominees and others who’ve returned to the ballot for one more chance. If you ask us it’s kind of surprising that some of the newly nominated artists like Biggie, Whitney and The Doobie Brothers aren’t already enshrined in the R&R Hall of Fame. But we’re not sure how the powers that be go about picking and choosing who gets to be immortalized in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans interested in making sure that Big Poppa and Whitney Houston get the recognition they deserve can go to Google and search “Rock Hall Fan Vote” and cast their ballot for some of the music game’s greatest artists.

Check out all the nominees below and let us know if you’ll be taking a few minutes out your day to ensure some of your favorite artists are placed amongst the greats when the induction ceremony takes place next year.

The Notorious B.I.G

Whitney Houston

Dave Matthews Band

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Judas Priest

Kraftwerk

MC5

Motörhead

Nine Inch Nails

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Todd Rundgren

Soundgarden

T. Rex

Thin Lizzy

The Notorious B.I.G & Whitney Houston Nominated For The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Notorious B.I.G & Whitney Houston Nominated For…
 2 hours ago
10.15.19
Ex-Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Posts $200K Bond
 2 hours ago
10.15.19
‘Venom 2’ Adds Another Familiar Spider-Man Villain
 2 hours ago
10.15.19
Rihanna Praises Writer For Winging ‘Vogue’ Interview, Said…
 3 hours ago
10.15.19
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By…
 4 hours ago
10.15.19
Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number…
 6 hours ago
10.15.19
The GOAT: Houston’s Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated…
 7 hours ago
10.15.19
15 items
Zoe Kravitz Will Play Catwoman In ‘The Batman’
 20 hours ago
10.14.19
Pharrell Announces 2nd Annual Something In The Water…
 21 hours ago
10.14.19
Here’s Everything Streaming On Disney Plus
 22 hours ago
10.14.19
Cop Who Murdered Atatiana Jefferson Has Resigned
 23 hours ago
10.14.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room” Is The…
 1 day ago
10.14.19
Queen Latifah To Be Honored With Prestigious Harvard…
 1 day ago
10.14.19
The Best Deals From Target’s 14 Days Of…
 1 day ago
10.14.19
Lush Cosmetics Releases New Hair Products After 2-Year…
 1 day ago
10.14.19
Hip Hop All Stars 2018
DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Upcoming Concerts
 2 days ago
10.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close