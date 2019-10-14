Access Houston | GHBC Pinnacle Awards

CLOSE
With the month of October being National Black Women’s Small Business Month, we are celebrating so many women of color for the Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce’s Pinnacle Awards. This segment is full of black girl magic starting with the Chair of Board of the GHBC, Carol Guess. From Devoted Black Pharmacist Gives Houston a Dose of Kindness, Dr. Anjanette Wyatt. Houston Chef’s Business Plan is Cooked to Perfection,

Chef Dee Dee from Cooking with a Twist. Black Female Strategist Helps Businesses Achieve Their Goals While Exceeding Her Own,

Kyra Hardwick. And Don’t Sleep On KG, Owner of Houston’s First Nap Bar, Khaliah Guillory. These are this year’s Pinnacle Award Finalist. We talk about National Black Women’s Small Business Month, the rise in Black Female Entrepreneurship, and of course, the 25th Annual Pinnacle Awards, happening Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis Downtown.

