Deshaun Watson Launches Deshaun Watson Foundation Dedicated To Underserved Communities

NFL: OCT 06 Falcons at Texans

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

One of the NFL’s top quarterbacks is giving back for a mission even bigger than football.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson announced on Tuesday the launch and establishment of the Deshaun Watson Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of education, health, housing, and other charitable causes to support families and youth in underserved communities.

“I am humbled and honored that I have the opportunity to make a difference and positively impact children and families in need through the Deshaun Watson Foundation,” the QB said in a press release. “I would not be where I am today without the help from others. Now it’s my turn to step in and make a difference through the Foundation.”

Watson, in his third year in the league, has blossomed to one of the NFL’s brightest young QBs. Against his hometown team Atlanta on Sunday, Watson went 28 of 33 for 426 yards and five touchdowns, becoming the third quarterback in the common era to put up a perfect passer rating in a 400-yard, five-touchdown performance.

Deshaun Watson

