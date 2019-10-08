CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tyler Perry Squashes Beef With Spike Lee, Names Soundstage After Him [Video]

From the chitlin' circuit to 330-acres.

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul R. Giunta / Getty

Black excellence is not only about setting the bar higher for our people but also setting the right example. Last week Tyler Perry did that in one fell swoop.

View this post on Instagram

Ladies And Gentlemen,Boys And Girls-This Past Saturday Night My Brother TYLER PERRY Made History In Atlanta,Georgia With The Naming Of His Sound Stages. It Is With Honor And Humility That I Have A Stage Along With My Fellow Artists. Tyler,Da Whole Lee Family Thanks You. God Bless And Keep Keepin’ On Doin’ God’s Work. And Dat’s Da “BLACK MOGUL” Truth,Ruth.🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on

On Saturday, October 5 the acclaimed film director hosted a gala affair to celebrate the opening of his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The VIP event was attended by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Whoopi Goldberg and other big Hollywood names. As reported by TMZ Spike Lee was also a guest. The invitation came to many as a surprise as the two have traded their share of jabs at each other. In an interview with the celebrity gossip site the New Orleans native made it clear they have put their rocky past behind them.

“I don’t care if you got beef with somebody; it is what it is. The truth is you can not deny what he has done in the film industry. He’s been on the forefront to help me and everybody else to get to the place where we are” he explained. “You know Spike called me a few years ago. He came to my house in Atlanta and we sat down and we had a great conversation. I hope we as people start to come together”.

In the past Lee was very critical of the Madea film series calling it “coonery and buffoonery”. Naturally a small back and forth ensued. At the grand opening Perry revealed 12 sound stages and one was named after the Do The Right Thing creative as a testament to him.

You can view the interview with TMZ below.

Photo: Getty

Tyler Perry Squashes Beef With Spike Lee, Names Soundstage After Him [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Spike Lee , Tyler Perry

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tyler Perry Squashes Beef With Spike Lee, Names…
 2 hours ago
10.08.19
9 items
Sony Announces PlayStation 5 For Holiday 2020
 2 hours ago
10.08.19
RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary At Art For Life Sponsored By Bombay Sapphire Gin
Dave Chappelle Announces One-Night Only Stop At House…
 3 hours ago
10.08.19
HBO Tapped Pusha T To Remix Theme Song…
 4 hours ago
10.08.19
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions
 6 hours ago
10.08.19
9 items
Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With…
 7 hours ago
10.08.19
Wesley Snipes Criticizes ‘New Jack City’ Sequel For…
 22 hours ago
10.07.19
Rihanna Is Releasing A Visual Autobiography
 22 hours ago
10.07.19
Dave Free Parts Ways With TDE To Start…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Hauls In Record $93.5M Opening…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
50 Cent Producing Docuseries On Tekashi 6ix9ine &…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha’s Questionable Parenting Decision Might Actually…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
44 items
Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For…
 2 days ago
10.06.19
Halle Berry Redefines The Meaning Of Thirst Trap
 3 days ago
10.05.19
New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty To Killing 4-Week-Old…
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Rapper Lil' Kim performs onstage at the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie runway show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
Lil’ Kim Dropping New Album, ‘9’ Next Week
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close