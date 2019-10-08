CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational

Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To Pay For Venue, Fianceé Convinces Him To Turn Himself In

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage.

A Texas man was charged with aggravated robbery after sheriff’s say he robbed a nearby bank in order to pay for his wedding ring and the wedding venue. The crazier part? He robbed the bank the day before his wedding AND the bank is 500 feet away from a nearby police station!

Heath Bumpous of Houston County, which is north of Houston, was arrested two hours after he robbed the Citizens State Bank in Groveton, Texas.

“He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow so he didn’t have enough money for a wedding ring that he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue,” Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said in a video posted to Facebook.

After Bumpous waked into the bank demanding money and made off with an undisclosed amount, Trinity County sheriffs posted bank surveillance footage on Facebook. Guess who recognized the robber?

His fiancée.

She convinced Bumpous to turn himself into officials in Houston County where he confessed to the robbery during questioning.

heath bumpous

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tyler Perry Squashes Beef With Spike Lee, Names…
 2 hours ago
10.08.19
9 items
Sony Announces PlayStation 5 For Holiday 2020
 2 hours ago
10.08.19
RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary At Art For Life Sponsored By Bombay Sapphire Gin
Dave Chappelle Announces One-Night Only Stop At House…
 3 hours ago
10.08.19
HBO Tapped Pusha T To Remix Theme Song…
 4 hours ago
10.08.19
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions
 6 hours ago
10.08.19
9 items
Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With…
 7 hours ago
10.08.19
Wesley Snipes Criticizes ‘New Jack City’ Sequel For…
 22 hours ago
10.07.19
Rihanna Is Releasing A Visual Autobiography
 22 hours ago
10.07.19
Dave Free Parts Ways With TDE To Start…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Hauls In Record $93.5M Opening…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
50 Cent Producing Docuseries On Tekashi 6ix9ine &…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha’s Questionable Parenting Decision Might Actually…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
44 items
Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For…
 2 days ago
10.06.19
Halle Berry Redefines The Meaning Of Thirst Trap
 3 days ago
10.05.19
New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty To Killing 4-Week-Old…
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Rapper Lil' Kim performs onstage at the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie runway show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
Lil’ Kim Dropping New Album, ‘9’ Next Week
 4 days ago
10.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close