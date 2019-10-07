CLOSE
Access Houston | Rebuilding Together Houston Imelda

On this segment of Access Houston we welcome back the CEO and Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Houston, Christine Holland. Christine is back to give us an update on all the work that RTH has been doing to help families who were effected by Hurricane Harvey. Now, with Imelda coming and dropping all that water on us, RTH is dealing with the aftermath of Imelda with rebuilding homes. We talk about the long-term recovery of both Harvey and Imelda, how they need more volunteers, financial and in-kind, and a whole lot more.

community affairs , flooding , tropical storm imelda

