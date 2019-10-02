CLOSE
Access Houston
HomeAccess Houston

Access Houston | Ensemble School Girls | Collaborative for Children

Access Houston 9.30.19

Source: KG Smoo0th / KBXX

On this segment of Access Houston we welcome back the one and only Eileen Morris from The Ensemble Theatre, along with two of the stars form their new play “School Girls, or the African Mean Girls Play,” Krystal Marie Uchem and Daria Savannah. The ladies gives us a brief synopsis of the play and talks about their characters in this production, which is apart of The Ensemble’s season of The Rhythm of Life;s Journey.

Access Houston 9.30.19

Source: KG Smoo0th / KBXX

Our next conversation is with Dr. Melanie Johnson from Collaborative for Children. Collaborative for Children will celebrate its “Give a Child a Chance Annual Luncheon” at the Junior League of Houston. The event will include a keynote address by renowned pediatrician and author, Dr. Laura Jana, who will share her expertise on nurturing skills today that will shape our children’s future and our future workforce.

Thank you for listening!

Cardi B Tells Mothers To Stop Leaving Their Children With Their Boyfriends
9 photos
children , community affairs , theater

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break”…
 32 mins ago
10.01.19
Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived…
 6 hours ago
10.01.19
Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Campaign With…
 7 hours ago
10.01.19
DaBaby Gets Right With The Roots & Stunna…
 8 hours ago
10.01.19
Angela Lansbury Hilariously Reacts To Hearing Reggae Song…
 8 hours ago
10.01.19
Shaq Gets At Damian Lillard In Diss Track,…
 8 hours ago
10.01.19
Uncle Luke Says NFL Made Jay-Z Their Token…
 11 hours ago
10.01.19
Angela Bassett Looked BANG-ing At The Missoni Book…
 14 hours ago
10.01.19
Candles
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Grand Closing: Forever 21 Files For Bankruptcy
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Female Fan of DaBaby Knocked Out By Security…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Kanye West To Only Do Gospel Music, ‘Jesus…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Cardi B Turns Heads With Flower Ninja Outfit…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Eva Marcille, Husband Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At…
 3 days ago
10.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close