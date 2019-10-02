Access Houston | Ensemble School Girls | Collaborative for Children

On this segment of Access Houston we welcome back the one and only Eileen Morris from The Ensemble Theatre, along with two of the stars form their new play “School Girls, or the African Mean Girls Play,” Krystal Marie Uchem and Daria Savannah. The ladies gives us a brief synopsis of the play and talks about their characters in this production, which is apart of The Ensemble’s season of The Rhythm of Life;s Journey.

Our next conversation is with Dr. Melanie Johnson from Collaborative for Children. Collaborative for Children will celebrate its “Give a Child a Chance Annual Luncheon” at the Junior League of Houston. The event will include a keynote address by renowned pediatrician and author, Dr. Laura Jana, who will share her expertise on nurturing skills today that will shape our children’s future and our future workforce.

Thank you for listening!