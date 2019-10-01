CLOSE
Uncle Luke Says NFL Made Jay-Z Their Token Black Guy

The 2 Live Crew star believes that the Brooklyn mogul can find homegrown Miami talent for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell has made a career of being outspoken and brash, and his latest salvo aimed at Jay-Z adds to that legacy. The 2 Live Crew star recently penned an op-ed blasting Hov for overlooking homegrown Miami musical acts for the upcoming Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show and essentially said the Brooklyn mogul is a stooge for the NFL.

TMZ reports:

The 2 Live Crew frontman was quite outspoken with us when we asked him to elaborate on his op-ed in the Miami New Times … in which he said Jay and the NFL were slapping Miami’s talent pool in the face by booking J Lo and Shakira as headliners for the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

He says the fact that Jay — who, along with Roc Nation, is now heading up the entertainment side of things in the NFL — didn’t hire a local performer of color is a betrayal.

Watch … Luke even goes so far as to say that Jay’s essentially acting as a straw man for the league thus far, and gives him an F rating when it comes to mixing up the acts.

Uncle Luke believes Miami acts such as Pitbull, who is in talks to perform, Rick Ross, Flo Rida, DJ Khaled and more should have gotten the slots.

Check out the video interview below.

Photo: WENN

Uncle Luke Says NFL Made Jay-Z Their Token Black Guy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

