DaBaby just released his sophomore album 'Kirk' on Friday to an impressive debut with more than 26 million streams in 24 hours.

2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Fans of DaBaby know that when it comes to space, the “Suge” artist needs lots of it and over the weekend one fan found out exactly why. On Saturday (Sept. 28) DaBaby was performing at the Free Water Block Party In New Orleans when he decided to jump in the crowd to show fans love.

All was going according to plan until the crowd decided to get aggressive and one female fan persistently tries to get a picture with the North Carolina MC before being pushed away. That’s when the video shows what appears to be a punch thrown, hitting DaBaby in the back of the head before his security guard unleashed a barrage of punches into the crowd, knocking out the female fan and abruptly ending the show.

After being dragged for his aggressive behavior, DaBaby’s bodyguard Kane, decided to explain his side of the story stating that he didn’t know the alleged assailant was a woman.

“I’ma address this one time…” Kane said via Snapchat post. “Next thing I know, I seen a n*gga my artist in the back of the head. So I turned a around put the person down, got up outta there.

He added, “Fast forward to this morning…I said I ain’t put my hands on no female. Then I see it again, I’m like hold up bruh…”

In the video, you can clearly see DaBaby push a group of women off of him before an arm extends and a fist tags him in the back of the head, but in regards to who threw the punch, it’s unclear. Despite the revelation, Kane states that if he had the chance to do it again he wouldn’t change anything.

“Listen, I have one job and that’s to protect my artist, so man or woman if you put your hands on my artist you’re going to get dealt with, simple as that.”

Check out Kane’s response below.

Female Fan of DaBaby Knocked Out By Security Guard, “I Didn’t Know That Was A Girl” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

