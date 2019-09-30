CLOSE
Kanye West To Only Do Gospel Music, ‘Jesus Is King’ Still Unavailable

That doesn't mean Ye isn't still rapping as evidenced by a rousing Sunday Service freestyle.

Sunday Service

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Sunday has come and gone and still, no signs of the promised Jesus Is King album from Kanye West. However, it appears that the Chicago superstar is still very much an artist but what that will look like going forward is soon to change if West’s words are to be believed.

According to a tweet from Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive, a blog that covers Chicago Hip-Hop and culture, West announced during a Jesus Is King listening session in the Windy City that he’s moving into making gospel fulltime. Barber also gave his personal account of the unreleased project, saying that his favorite track was the Clipse and Kenny G-featured “Use This Gospel.”

After his time in Chicago over the weekend, which also included him hopping on stage with Chance The Rapper on Saturday, West was at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York in Jamaica, Queens yesterday for his Sunday Service event, dropping some passionate verses for the attendees before stepping off to the side.

Check out the tweets and footage below.

Photo: Getty

Kanye West To Only Do Gospel Music, ‘Jesus Is King’ Still Unavailable was originally published on hiphopwired.com

