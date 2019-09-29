CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At 61

Spicer, best known for this classic track "Adventures of Super Rhyme" and remained an important fixture of the culture.

Jimmy Spicer GoFundMe

Source: Jimmy Spicer / Jimmy Spicer

The Hip-Hop community is gathered in mourning after it was revealed that Jimmy Spicer has passed away at the age of 61. Best known for his classic single “The Adventures of Super Rhyme,” Spicer remained a vital figure in the Hip-Hop community.

New York concert promoter Van Silk shared the news of Spicer’s passing via Facebook, noting that he was slated to perform last week on the 21st but was unable to do so, presumably due to his ongoing battle with cancer.

From Facebook:

The last time we talked was in August but got a call from his daughter Angelina that her father will not be able to perform.

Jimmy asked me to do him a favor Please make sure that the rights to his song “Dollar Bill Y’all” revert back to his family and I told him I will make the connection and put your family in touch!!

We were able to have an award for him which will be presented to his family from last week event.

A GoFundMe was established earlier this month for Spicer for his cancer treatment. The family now has a GoFundMe set up to aid with funeral costs, which can be found here.

Check out Jimmy Spicer’s “Adventures of Super Rhyme” below. May he rest powerfully in peace.

Photo: GoFundMe

Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At 61 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At…
 2 hours ago
09.29.19
Snoop Dogg Mourns The Loss Of His 10-Day-Old…
 2 days ago
09.27.19
Lil Wayne Ordered To Pay $150K Because Of…
 2 days ago
09.27.19
Astroworld Fest 2019
Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Festival Return For 2019
 2 days ago
09.27.19
Sony & Disney Make Up, ‘Spider-Man 3’ Movie…
 2 days ago
09.27.19
Kandi Burruss To Join The Cast of Showtime’s…
 2 days ago
09.27.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 2 days ago
09.27.19
Third Man Arrested In Connection To Mac Miller’s…
 2 days ago
09.27.19
5 items
Aloha! Scrappy And Bambi Throw Moana-Themed 1st Birthday…
 2 days ago
09.27.19
Lil Kim To Be Honored With “I Am…
 2 days ago
09.27.19
Soulja Boy Has Quit Lean & Drugs, Gained…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
Cardi B Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed During…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
10 items
Jay-Z Ripped To A ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Hell…
 3 days ago
09.27.19
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira To Co-Headline Super Bowl Halftime…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
Blac Youngsta - Dub Car Show
Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
Peep The Trailer to Netflix’s Hip-Hop Talent Competition…
 3 days ago
09.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close