We are sending our deepest condolences to Snoop Dogg and his family as the mourn the loss of his 10 day old grandson Kai Love. Kai was the 3rd child of Snoop’s oldest son Corde.
Corde posted this heartfelt message below:
Snoop Dogg’s Life In Photos
9 photos Launch gallery
Snoop Dogg’s Life In Photos
1. Bless His HeartSource: 1 of 9
2. Mastering ‘Doggystyle’Source: 2 of 9
3. Reppin’ the WestSource: 3 of 9
4. Off Death Row, On to No LimitSource: 4 of 9
5. From ‘G’ to ‘GQ’Source: 5 of 9
6. It’s a WashSource: 6 of 9
7. The Mane EventSource: 7 of 9
8. Up in SmokeSource: 8 of 9
9. When Pot Meets LuckSource: 9 of 9
Snoop Dogg Mourns The Loss Of His 10-Day-Old Grandson was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com