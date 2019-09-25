CLOSE
Second Man Connected To Mac Miller’s Overdose Arrested

Ryan Reavis was arrested in Arizona after an investigation conducted by the FBI and DEA.

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 1

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

A second man has been arrested in connection to the investigation into the overdose death of Mac Miller. Ryan Reavis of Arizona was the target of efforts by the FBI and DEA and is now in custody.

TMZ reports:

36-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Ryan Reavis is in custody … this after the FBI and DEA targeted him over Mac’s death. The law enforcement agencies obtained a search warrant for Reavis’ home, and what they found led to his arrest.

According to investigators, drugs were found — including prescription-only pills and marijuana. Cops say they also confiscated firearms, including a 9mm pistol and two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor and an arsenal of ammo.

Perhaps most important … police found a physician’s prescription pad.

Reavis was arrested and booked on fraud, drug and gun charges on $50,000 bail.

Another man, Cameron James Pettit, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly selling Miller fake oxycodone pills.

Photo: Getty

Second Man Connected To Mac Miller’s Overdose Arrested was originally published on hiphopwired.com

mac Miller

