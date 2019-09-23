Access Houston | Race for the Cure | MOPD

On this segment of Access Houston we welcome, from Susan G. Komen, the co-chair, Khambrel Marshall and Ellen Elam. They come on to remind us of the 29th annual Race for the Cure happening Saturday, October 5th at Allen Parkway. Breast cancer patients, survivors and their families, supporters of the cause, and Houstonians participating in the Race are invited to come together for a 5K and day of festivities designed to encourage the community to take action in the fight against breast cancer.

Our next conversation is with Publisher Lorenza Butler, the current Disability Advocate of the Year. Publisher Butler is here to tell us about the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, which is positioned to help Houston become the most inclusive city in the nation. The mission of MOPD is to serve as the primary advocate for the rights and needs of citizens with disabilities.

Thank you for listening!