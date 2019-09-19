CLOSE
Gallery Furniture, Lakewood Church Offering Shelter For Flood Victims

Joel Olsteen

Source: Getty / Getty

In light of the flooding due to Tropical Depression Imelda, both Mattress Mack and Joel Olsteen are offering shelter. The Gallery Furniture located on 6006 North Freeway and Lakewood Church located 3700 SW Freeway are offering assistance for those who have been trapped by floodwaters with nowhere to go.

Jim McIngvale, who did a similar act during Hurricane Harvey is once again stepping up to the plate.

 

Additional shelters can be found at:

  • Humble First Assembly of God Church, located at 1915 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX 77338
  • St. Timothy Lutheran Church, located at 14225 Hargrave Rd, Houston, TX 77070

MORE TROPICAL DEPRESSION IMELDA:

RELATED: Tropical Depression Imelda: School Closures, High Water Areas &amp; More

 

Gallery Furniture , Lakewood Church

