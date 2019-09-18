Big Boi Calls “Lies” To Andre 3000 Working On A Solo Album [VIDEO]

ATL icons Big Boi & Sleepy Brown swung by Ryan Cameron’s Uncensored Speak to speak on their new song, “Intentions”, which features Ceelo Green. The Dungeon Family duo are collaborating on an upcoming album Big Sleepover, set for release in 2020. There have also been rumors swirling around the internet that Andre 3000 has been working on new music and possibly a new album. Big Boi also spoke about on rumors about Outkast brother Andre 3000 working on a new solo album.

“Lies,” Big Boi told Cameron in regards to the emerging rumor that Three Stacks was working on a long believed solo album. “Dre was probably playing some music but he’s not working on a record. He’s been recording songs for years but like a record? Nah, not yet.”

We don’t know what Andre has in store, but Big Boi doesn’t think it’s a new album. Check out the video below…

