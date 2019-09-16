CLOSE
Access Houston | F.A.D.S. | This Woman's Work

Access Houston 9.15.19

On this segment of Access Houston we have the executive chef and owner of Poitin, Chef Dominick Lee. Chef Dom, along with four other local chefs in Houston, chefs Dawn Burrell (Kulture), Jonny Rhodes (Indigo), and Chris Williams (Lucille’s), are looking to change the narrative by raising money and awareness for the affected communities using the power of food. The foursome realized they shared a collective passion for sowing back into debilitated communities, specifically those that historically lacked access to fresh ingredients. Thus, the Food Apartheid Dinner Series (F.A.D.S.) was born.

Our next conversation is with the founder of This Woman’s Work, Carla K. Lane. Carla tells us about This Woman’s Work and its mission, as well as, their 4th Annual Stilettos & Champagne Fundraising Reception at the Hobby Center. The annual reception benefits girls from low income families who have aspirations to attend college by raising money for scholarships as well as, mentoring programs, book club, girl’s summit, prom dress drives,an annual ladies’ luncheon and many other services offered through the nonprofits to the community at little to no cost!

community affairs , food , scholarship

