Comeback Season: ‘Girlfriends’ Cast To Reunite & ‘Black Jesus’ Returns

According to Entertainment Weekly, the hit sitcom went off the air eleven years ago and now the cast is reuniting for an episode of Black-ish.

The whole squad is back including Golden Brooks, Persia White, Jill Marie Jones and of course Tracee Ellis Ross who also stars on Black-ish.

“The timing was perfect to be able to bring Girlfriends to a whole new audience. We haven’t all been together on camera since 2006,” Ross told EW. “Girlfriends ran for eight years and was important to so many people. Being able to merge the worlds of black-ish and Girlfriends was surreal for me — and so much fun. These are women I grew up with and love deeply and it was easy to tap back into the magic of our chemistry and how much we love each other. It was giggles on top of giggles on top of giggles.”

The reunion will air on October 8 in a Black-ish episode called “Feminisn’t,” in which Bow (Ross) learns that Diane (Marsai Martin) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) don’t believe in feminism.

Meanwhile, another blast from the past is coming back to Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim with the return of Black Jesus.

The show, created by Aaron McGruder, has been off the air for four years and now the show will make a comeback with its third season. Unfortunately, the show will be returning without co-star Charlie Murphy who passed away in April 2017. Co-star Corey Holcomb told Comedy Hype in an interview, “It’s gonna be weird without Charlie Murphy on set. We’re gonna get this thing going without him, and I’m sure we’re still gonna make the show good, but it will be different not seeing him on set.”

You can check out the trailer for season three of Black Jesus below and be sure to check it out when it premieres September 20.

