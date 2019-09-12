CLOSE
Make Sure You Bring Your Appetites To Houston Jerk Fest at Mid Town Park [Exclusive Video]

Jerk Festival

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Inside the Houston BMW Center Studios, 97.9’s own GT Mayne sat down with the Madd Hatta Mornings Show to talk about Houston Jerk Fest at Mid Town Park, which is Houston’s premier Caribbean festival.

The festival is centered around a jerk seasoning cook-off competition and contestants will be competing for a $1,000 cash prize. Winners will also get bragging rights as the best in West Indian cuisine in Houston. There’s also a concert featuring international Reggae artists Spragga Benz (from the movie Shottas), Jahmiel, Soca artist T-Rock Again. Along with the concert they are also registering people to vote through their initiative ‘Rush the Vote.’ Check out the video below.
Watch more inside the #HoustonBWMStudios
