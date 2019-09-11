CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tekashi 6ix9ine Symphony Of Snitching Detailed By Prosecutors, Tried To Line Up Casanova

This guy telling on everyone to save his own ass should be surprise.

Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Copenhagen.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine is singing to anyone who is willing to listen. The Brooklyn rapper who found himself indicted by the Feds on racketeering charges has been snitching liberally, per the prosecution, and he’s critical to their case.

Prosecutors filed a letter detailing their case, which basically has Tekashi detailing all the crimes he was involved in.

Reports TMZ:

According to prosecutors, Tekashi is expected to testify and name names in various alleged crimes, including the July 2018 robbery and kidnapping of Tekashi himself.

The big thing … he will identify which Nine Trey Blood members are attached to various aliases used in incriminating texts, social media posts, DMs, and other communications. This is critical evidence for prosecutors, since they have to prove the messages were sent by the various defendants.

Things get even spicier as Tekashi will detail his crew’s intentions of lining up Brooklyn rapper Casanova.

According to the letter, Tekashi will implicate himself and other gang members in a conspiracy to harm a rapper — Casanova — who wrote lyrics they felt were critical of 6ix9ine.

He will also testify … another member of Nine Trey — SEQO — sent out a message if any rival bloods were to come across Tekashi they were to “fire on him.”

What’s also interesting … the letter essentially says Tekashi was the bank for the gang … one of his roles was to make money for the gang and then distribute it among members. Our sources say lots of friction was created when Tekashi turned off the cash spigot. Our sources say that’s why the kidnapping/robbery went down … as retaliation.

Tekashi was never about that life and is facing up to 47 years behind bars if convicted. With his cooperation, he may be out in a matter of years.

But that rap career is certainly a wrap. And if you feel bad for him, consider he has also copped to years of domestic violence.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Symphony Of Snitching Detailed By Prosecutors, Tried To Line Up Casanova was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Hot Girl Semester…
 4 hours ago
09.11.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 4 hours ago
09.11.19
#NYFWNOIR: It Took Over 2 Suitcases Of Hair…
 5 hours ago
09.11.19
Tamar Braxton’s Ex Vince Herbert Accused Of Hiding…
 9 hours ago
09.11.19
Launch Date & Pricing Details For BET Networks…
 10 hours ago
09.11.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Symphony Of Snitching Detailed By Prosecutors,…
 10 hours ago
09.11.19
Ja Rule Can’t Stop Trolling 50 Cent
 13 hours ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 21 hours ago
09.11.19
LOUD Records 25th Anniversary Concert To Feature Wu-Tang…
 22 hours ago
09.11.19
Ric Flair Announces Deal With adidas, Says He’s…
 23 hours ago
09.11.19
Jordin Sparks Returns To Broadway As Jenna In…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Tekashi69 Set To Testify Against Former Gang Affiliates
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Hail To The Queen! Voila Davis Is The…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Cardi B Barks Back At Plastic Surgery Shamers…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close