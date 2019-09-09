Access Houston | C.H.A.T. | HMSDC Expo

This segment of Access Houston we welcome back Dr. Aisha Siddiqui of C.H.A.T. and she’s brought along with her artist Amy Malkan. They have a new mural project titled ‘A Children’s Story’ in the Gulfton area to celebrate and embrace the community diversity through a colorful message that welcomes Houstonians and visitors tot he area. We also talk about their Gala happening on Saturday, September 14th.

Our next conversation is with the president of the Houston Minority Supplier Development Council, Ingrid Robinson, to discuss the HMSDC Expo minority Business Trade Show. She tells us about spot bid fair for contracts with state agencies and the City of Houston Task Force Study.

