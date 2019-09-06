CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-Manager Shotti Sentenced To 15 Years

The Feds don't play any games bruh.

Tekashi in court

Source: Splash / Splash News

Ya can’t say you didn’t see this one coming. Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ex-manager Shotti has been sentenced to 15 years on firearm charges.

Shotti, born Kifano Jordan, 37, received his fate today (Sept. 6) in Manhattan.

Jordan, who was arrested back in November 2019, was involved in two incidents that eventually landed him in jail and that he pleaded guilty to earlier this year. In July, he copped to one count of second-degree assault in exchange for time served for a scuffle that went down at the Philippe Chow restaurant in New York City the prior year.

However, it’s the pair of firearm charges he copped to that are putting him in the slammer for over a decade. One charge was for an armed robbery in Manhattan while the other was for a non-lethal shooting in Brooklyn. Back on April 3, 2018, Jordan, Tekashi and other members of their then crew reportedly robbed a rival gang member, and Shotti was holding a pistol. Later that same month, Jordan got out of a car and fired two shots at a vehicle that had been following them after an incident at a restaurant (yeah, Tekashi was there, too).

Notice a pattern?

 

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-Manager Shotti Sentenced To 15 Years was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-Manager Shotti Sentenced To 15 Years
 14 hours ago
09.07.19
Chance the Rapper and Wife Welcome 2nd Child
 15 hours ago
09.07.19
Teenage Day Care Worker Charged With Murder In…
 17 hours ago
09.07.19
Eddie Murphy Says He’s Going On First Tour…
 18 hours ago
09.07.19
Kehlani
Baelani: Kehlani & YG Confirm They’re Dating
 20 hours ago
09.06.19
Leave Em Alone: Layton Greene Shares What She…
 21 hours ago
09.06.19
Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
Wendy Williams Dives Deep Into Divorce Details On…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - New York
Nicki Minaj Suggests She’s Retiring From Rap To…
 2 days ago
09.05.19
NFL, Roc Nation Will Donate $400K To Chicago…
 2 days ago
09.05.19
0 item
King of Riffs & Hits: Songs You Didn’t…
 2 days ago
09.06.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Expected To Take The Stand Against…
 2 days ago
09.05.19
50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Dumb…
 2 days ago
09.05.19
Lil Nas X Goes Futuristic For His “Panini”…
 2 days ago
09.05.19
Array
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged In Connection With Mac…
 3 days ago
09.04.19
DMX Blesses Maine Family With Shoes For School
 3 days ago
09.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close