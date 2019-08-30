Slim Thug Talks Real Friendships And Celebrates Boss Life’s 5th Anniversary [EXCLUSIVE]

Can you believe it’s been five years since Slim Thug and Rico launched his Boss Life imprint? From clothes to the community to construction and more, Boss Life has made their way work.

The Big Boss of the Nawf is in celebration mode and he checks in with the Madd Hatta Morning Show to not only discuss Boss Life but also how he constitutes real friendships and … in true Sugar Daddy Slim fashion, breaks down Sugar Baby Protocol.

“It works because it’s not trying to be rappers, we all bosses,” Slim says of his friendship with Rico. “Everybody does their own thing outside of Boss Life. We all step to the table as grown men. Just looking around, we done seen a lot of people change, disappear. We family at this point.”

Rico added, “We help each other excel. When we first started, we both were trying to get to $10,000.”

Plus, Slim keeps it correct. He’s on Level 1 when it comes to the sugar daddy game, just manicures, and pedicures. Watch the full interview below and subscribe to the Box on YouTube!

RELATED: Slim Thug Drops “KOTH Challenge” feat. Doughbeezy, FMG Lace, Marqus Clae, DeLorean, Big Tony, KAB Tha Don, Cal Wayne, Yella Fella & Doughbeezy [NEW MUSIC]

Also On 97.9 The Box: