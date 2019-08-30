CLOSE
Madd Hatta Morning Show
HomeMadd Hatta Morning ShowMHMS Exclusives

Slim Thug Talks Real Friendships And Celebrates Boss Life’s 5th Anniversary [EXCLUSIVE]

Can you believe it’s been five years since Slim Thug and Rico launched his Boss Life imprint? From clothes to the community to construction and more, Boss Life has made their way work.

The Big Boss of the Nawf is in celebration mode and he checks in with the Madd Hatta Morning Show to not only discuss Boss Life but also how he constitutes real friendships and … in true Sugar Daddy Slim fashion, breaks down Sugar Baby Protocol.

“It works because it’s not trying to be rappers, we all bosses,” Slim says of his friendship with Rico. “Everybody does their own thing outside of Boss Life. We all step to the table as grown men. Just looking around, we done seen a lot of people change, disappear. We family at this point.”

Rico added, “We help each other excel. When we first started, we both were trying to get to $10,000.”

Plus, Slim keeps it correct. He’s on Level 1 when it comes to the sugar daddy game, just manicures, and pedicures. Watch the full interview below and subscribe to the Box on YouTube!

RELATED: Slim Thug Drops “KOTH Challenge” feat. Doughbeezy, FMG Lace, Marqus Clae, DeLorean, Big Tony, KAB Tha Don, Cal Wayne, Yella Fella &amp; Doughbeezy [NEW MUSIC]

boss life , Slim Thug

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
16 items
Jeezy & ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Confirm…
 11 hours ago
08.30.19
T.I. To Kick Off New Podcast ‘ExpediTIously” In…
 11 hours ago
08.30.19
Future Is Giving Away Scholarships At Each Stop…
 12 hours ago
08.30.19
Ever Had An Awkward Encounter: This Spongebob Meme…
 13 hours ago
08.30.19
Garcelle Beauvais Cast As First Black Female Lead…
 17 hours ago
08.30.19
Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 1 day ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close