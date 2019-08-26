Music
Drake & Rick Ross Drop A Video For “Money In The Grave” [WATCH]

A few months after dropping “Omerta” and “Money In The Grave” as part of the Best In The World pack, Drake and Rick Ross drop the official video for “Money In The Grave.”

Draped in black and white, the video features Drake in all of his futuristic mob boss glory as two henchmen stare menacingly over a gravesite, Ross popping up for a closed session meeting in the back of a restaurant and then later shots of OVO Fest which took place this past August.

Watch the video below.

