CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler To Direct

Black Panther poster

Source: Marvel-Disney / Marvel-Disney

The long-awaited Black Panther sequel has a release date.

Announced at Disney’s D23 expo, the blockbuster MCU film which stars Chadwick Boseman is coming out May 6, 2022. While fans will have to wait three (!) years to see the sequel to the fourth highest-grossing movie in North American box office history, they can take solace in the fact that Ryan Coogler will be back in the director’s chair.

Also back? Martin Freeman‘s Everett K. Ross who if you may recall discovered the true nature of Wakanda after being shot in the original film. “As far as I know, I will be [returning],” he said. “As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don’t know.”

RELATED: Marvel Has Reportedly Found Its Villain for ‘Black Panther 2’

black panther II , marvel studios

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 8 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close