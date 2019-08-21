CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

4 Students Shot At College Block Party Near Clark Atlanta University [VIDEO]

A shooting at Clark Atlanta University late Tuesday night left multiple people injured, according to Atlanta police.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. as students ran for cover near James P. Brawley Drive SW and Beckwith Street SW in the heart of the AUC.

Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds and another victim who was grazed by a bullet near the Clark Atlanta University library.

The four victims who were shot were taken to the hospital where they are said to survive their injuries. The investigation as to what caused the shooting and who fired the shots is ongoing.

______________

4 Students Shot At College Block Party Near Clark Atlanta University [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Clark Atlanta University

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close