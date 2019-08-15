Nipsey Hussle Remembered On His 34th Birthday

Nipsey Hussle’s death is still shocking and the pain is still very fresh but fans around the world are taking time today to celebrate what would have been the slain rappers 34th birthday.

The Marathon continues!

Meek Mill is among the many people who are remembering Nipsey Hussle today by wishing the late legendary rapper Happy Birthday.

Meek posted an awesome throwback photo of him and Nipsey working in the studio. Mill Captioned the post with a touching message to his good friend by saying, “Happy birthday to you bro …. I know you somewhere doing some cool shit feeling good!!!! #themarathoncontinues @nipseyhussle

Meek is not the only person who is making sure that the marathon continues, The Game also wished his friend a Happy Birthday by saying, “Up early thinkin bout you…. Happy 34th Birthday bro. The world misses you”

Director, Ava DuVernay also posted a touching message on twitter saying, “For Nipsey. Ermias. Son. Brother. Partner. Friend. Artist. Champion. Grateful that he existed. Grateful we walked this vast earth at the same time. In the same city. Grateful that our paths crossed. Grateful for the work and wisdom he gave us. We miss you. Happy Birthday, Nip. xo.”