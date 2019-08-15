CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Takes To IG To Respond To “Guilty” Verdict

The Harlem rapper thanks his fans and attorneys for helping him out of a very tight situation...

As expected, A$AP Rocky was found guilty this week of assaulting a pair of overzealous fans in Sweden back in July.

While everyone saw this coming the minute he got locked up for basically fending off some fans that got out of pocket, it’s still bothersome to see Pretty Flacko and his crew take all of the blame for an altercation that was seemingly started by some Swedish fools looking for drama.

Taking to IG to touch on his guilty verdict, A$AP stated that he was “DISAPPOINTED” and thanked everyone from his fans to his attorneys who “ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE” while he was going through the system overseas.

We can’t help but notice he didn’t thank the Divider-In-Chief, Donald Trump for demanding that Swedish authorities #FreeRocky via Twitter. We all know how the sociopath in the Oval Office gets when he doesn’t get recognition for doing what people expect him to do.

Luckily for the Harlem rapper he was spared any jail time but is expected to pay the victim 12,500 Swedish kronor which comes out to be $1,300. A fine he and his two co-defendants are to split amongst themselves.

Now that this case is behind him, is the Sweden boycott still on? Will A$AP Rocky finally change his tune about social justice for Black people and become a warrior for the cause a la Meek Mill? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

A$AP Rocky Takes To IG To Respond To “Guilty” Verdict was originally published on hiphopwired.com

