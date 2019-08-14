CLOSE
Travis Scott Teases A New Nike Air Force 1 Collabo

Travis Scott got more heat in his closet than a cartel hitman...

World Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

To sneakerheads such as ourselves, Travis Scott might as well change his name to LL Scott J’s because all we do is catch L’s whenever we try to cop Scott’s J’s. Maybe we’ll have better luck with the Air Force 1 collaboration he’s recently teased that already has hypebeasts foaming at the mouth.

In a recent post from La Flame’s IG account, the Houston rapper is flexing an unreleased pair of Air Force 1’s which feature some black and yellow accents over some cream and gum soles. But what caught everyone’s eyes were the zipper covers that went over the tongue and lace portion of the kicks.

It’s kind of reminiscent of the Gary Payton Nike Air Zoom Flights from back in the day except those “Glove”‘s covered the base of the kicks. These Travis Scott 1’s just cover the tongues.

View this post on Instagram

0000000000$$$$$000000000

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

No word yet on whether or not these will ever see a general release as some of Scott’s most sought after sneakers such as the limited as f*ck editions of the Air Jordan VI’s which came in three ridiculously hot colorways (Purple, Green, and Grey) were restricted to a “Family and Friends” release. In other words only Travis Scott’s and Jordan Brand’s closest confidants got a pair.

For the rest of us sneakerheads who are still recovering from the broken hearts suffered with Scott’s recent release of the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 Lows, prepare for some salt in the wound as the highly anticipated release of the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan VI’s are rumored to drop on September 14 with a 62,000 pair count set to release to the public. In other words, sneaker bots gonna leave us true blue collectors out in the cold once again.

Travis Scott Teases A New Nike Air Force 1 Collabo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

